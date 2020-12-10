Right hire, right time

As freshly minted University of Idaho Provost and Executive Vice President Torrey Lawrence begins his first few days in the position, the reaction to the hiring among faculty, staff and alumni has been decidedly positive.
The provost and executive vice president is tasked with leading the academic mission of the university, overseeing faculty matters, student success and strategic planning among other responsibilities.
Lawrence first arrived at UI in 1998 as a professor and director of athletic bands and has since been elevated to progressively higher levels of leadership within the university. He has filled the role of provost on an interim basis since April, and was selected to assume the post permanently last week at the conclusion of a formal, nationwide search. He was the only internal candidate considered.
Many colleagues and former students have cheered the move, saying Lawrence’s approachable persona, collaborative leadership style and deep ties to the UI and Moscow communities represent promise for thoughtful, long-term administration in a school that has seen leaders come and go with relative frequency. Lawrence said in his time at the UI, he has served under eight presidents — five of them permanent.
UI Director of Athletic Bands Spencer Martin said he was a senior in the UI marching band when Lawrence started in 1998 and has come to know him as a kind, sincere, carefully considerate leader with a deep commitment to the school as an institution. Martin noted both Lawrence and UI President Scott Green have committed to long tenures at the UI. Lawrence has a family in Moscow and has said in the past he plans to retire there.
“We have two guys in charge that care about the students, care about the university and it’s not just a stepping stone to go somewhere else,” Martin said. “When you mix quality of a professional and quality of a human being — I mean, we just hit a home run ... the university made the perfect decision.”
Lawrence described his leadership style as collaborative, saying communication and transparency are key to good leadership. He said he prefers to listen and brainstorm with parties involved before making final decisions. This kind of an approach is particularly important in a system like the UI’s, he said, where responsibility and authority to make such decisions is shared between school administrators and UI faculty leadership.
UI Faculty Senate Chair Barbara Kirchmeier, who also first met Lawrence as a student in 1998, said his temperament and commitment to working in concert with other leaders throughout the university system make him particularly well suited to the post.
“He wants to get feedback from other people as he’s making decisions — he wants to help other people achieve what he sees them wanting to achieve,” Kirchmeier said. “I suppose in some way, that makes him a bit of a mentor to a number of people, but he’s not the kind of leader who’s out for himself.”
Lawrence said major long-term challenges facing the UI include plans to adopt a new budget model, an aim to become a top research institution in the country and continuing to manage the fallout of COVID-19 . He said he expects the pandemic will affect university planning long after a vaccine has been distributed.
While the UI was largely successful conducting in-person classes in the fall without significantly raising the local rate of infection, he said many challenges related to testing, tracing and containing the illness among students, faculty and staff, begin anew at the start of the spring semester. He said it is unlikely a vaccine will be widely available in January, when the semester begins, and so the UI will redeploy testing and isolation procedures enacted in the fall.
It’s difficult to forecast the long-term implications of the pandemic, he said, but “COVID has rocked higher education,” and promises to leave a changed educational landscape in its wake. However, he said, it is also an opportunity for university leaders to learn how to better understand and meet the needs of their students while advancing the university’s academic mission.
“It’s hard to know exactly where higher ed is going right now, because there’s so much change,” he said. “but in a way, I think we need to use what we’ve learned and figure out how to move forward in what’s probably a different world than we had before — when this is over, we’re not just going exactly back to where we were in February.”
