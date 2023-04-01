Risks to horses can vary

Imagine going out to your horse pasture here on the Palouse and you find the fence cut.
Your two horses are also missing, a common thing when fences are cut or go down. A search of the area over the next week finds the remains about a mile away.
In this part of the country, a dead horse’s remains probably means it was hit by a vehicle or was killed and partially consumed by a large carnivore. In some cases, they might have even been shot by some miscreant combining booze, guns, and gas to prowl rural areas looking for road signs to shoot.
In Florida though, it can be very different.
“Sammy” and “War” were two horses that up until late January of this year were living large in the southwest area of Miami-Dade on property owned by David Bradley. He’d owned the pair for more than five years. The equines were used exclusively for pleasure riding or what veterinarians refer to in a category known as “companion livestock.”
The next day, one horse’s remains were found on a dirt road about a mile away.
Within the week the other horse’s head was found floating in one of the region’s ubiquitous canals.
What qualified as remains for the CBS Miami team reporting on the crime was reportedly just the head and some bones for the one, and the floating head for the other. The case was not one where extraterrestrial aliens were suspected. All indications were that the horses were killed and their meat harvested for human consumption.
It’s no secret that south Florida in particular is a mixture of many peoples and cultures perhaps most reflected in their foods and the fusion that results. Law enforcement and others who see horses stolen and slaughtered like those of Bradley’s believe most are eaten by Cuban emigres.
The island nation looks on horse meat like Americans do chicken, according to an article published by Bloomberg. Things like horse meat soups and steaks are popular menu items that many miss who have relocated to the U.S. Typically though, Cubans who eat meat in Cuba eat pork most often.
Lest we start pointing fingers at Cuba exclusively, note that Mexico, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Japan, Germany, Indonesia, Poland and China all eat horses and think nothing of it.
Americans have lost our taste for horses and the last horse slaughter plant in which horse meat was going to human consumption closed in 2007. Like anything else that is forbidden but arguably intersects with cultural acceptance, a strong and vibrant demand has emerged and so too has a black market.
Personally, I don’t have a problem if people want to eat horses so long as the legally obtained animals are humanely euthanized and the meat is sold under legal and sanitary conditions. Certainly, if one wants to buy a horse and humanely kill it in their barn and harvest the meat, they can eat it if they so choose.
Full disclosure, I’ve never eaten horse nor would I do so. The reason has nothing to do with the horse. It has to do with what I have been told about the meat by chefs and others. The meat retains a resemblance of the unique smell of horses. Those that do eat horse tell me they like it.
Certainly, this will rub some the wrong way as they impart almost magical powers to horses. Truthfully, the profoundly positive results of hippotherapy support those powers.
To me though, it is very hard to condemn other cultures because we have differing dining habits.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Email Charlie with comments and column ideas at charliepowell74@gmail.com.