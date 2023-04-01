Risks to horses can vary

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

Imagine going out to your horse pasture here on the Palouse and you find the fence cut.

Your two horses are also missing, a common thing when fences are cut or go down. A search of the area over the next week finds the remains about a mile away.

In this part of the country, a dead horse’s remains probably means it was hit by a vehicle or was killed and partially consumed by a large carnivore. In some cases, they might have even been shot by some miscreant combining booze, guns, and gas to prowl rural areas looking for road signs to shoot.

