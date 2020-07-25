River of No Return Wilderness marks its 40th anniversary

The largest wilderness area in Idaho and one of the biggest in the nation quietly celebrated its 40th birthday Thursday.
The protection of the 2.3-million-acre expanse of wild country in central Idaho — named the River of No Return Wilderness — was finalized with President Jimmy Carter’s signature on July 23, 1980. But its creation was years in the making and would not have happened without the courage of the late Sen. Frank Church, of Idaho, said former Congressman Larry LaRocco.
“We have the biggest wilderness in the Lower 48 states, but behind it there was a person and a champion, and it happened to be Frank Church,” LaRocco said.
Before being elected to Congress, LaRocco was a staffer for Church, representing the senator in northern Idaho from Moscow. He said his boss took on the challenge of ushering through Congress the legislation that created the wilderness area at great political peril.
He was in a tough reelection contest with Republican Steve Symms and subject to a wave of nasty campaign ads. But Democrats controlled the House, Senate and White House. In addition, former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus was serving as Carter’s Secretary of Interior.
The legislation passed, but Church ended up narrowly losing his reelection bid that fall and Carter was shellacked by Ronald Reagan. Symms was opposed to wilderness and Reagan went on to veto wilderness bills that landed on his desk.
“If Frank had not done this, we might not have the River of No Return Wilderness,” said LaRocco. “The fact that we got it done that year is pretty significant.”
Dennis Baird, of Moscow, a young conservationist at the time, said Sen. Jim McClure, who was neither a wilderness advocate nor detractor, supported the bill.
“It’s a miracle we had Frank Church and Cecil (Andrus) and (Jimmy) Carter,” Baird said. “We can’t forget Jim McClure was there and he did not play an obstructionist role.”
McClure would later champion legislation to add his seatmate’s name to the wilderness area that is now known as the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness Area.
Baird also credited powerful conservationists like Ted Trueblood, Bruce Bowler and Ernie Day, of Boise; Mort Brigham, of Lewiston; and Doris Milner, of Hamilton, Mont., for leading the fight to protect the area.
“It was a time when, in the conservation community, there were some leaders,” Baird said. “Not me, the previous generation, who were very smart, had a wonderful plan and a good, sound wilderness proposal and were also very well connected politically.”
Craig Gerhke, of the Wilderness Society at Boise, praised the efforts of both the political and conservation leaders for choosing to protect virtually the entire Middle Fork of the Salmon River drainage as well as much of the main Salmon River.
“It’s an enormous drainage. It’s this massive river system protected in the heart of Idaho. A lot of people see it the first time and are amazed at how large it is.”
