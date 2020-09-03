RIGGINS — A temporary road around the base of a rockslide on U.S. Highway 95 reopened to traffic Wednesday evening, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
Vehicles had been using Old Pollock Road, located on the opposite side of the Little Salmon River, to travel through the area since Friday evening. The detour was used while the highway area was cleared after unstable rock on the hillside was blasted Friday.
“We’re able to open this up much sooner than anticipated,” said Janet Zarate, co-manager of the repairs and materials engineer for the IDT. “Both our contractors and our own employees have worked long hours over the last several days, putting us ahead of schedule.”
Besides clearing the roadway, crews finished rebuilding protective berms to shield traffic from more rockfall.
Those who drive through the area — which is 6 miles south of Riggins, at milepost 188 — should plan for an additional 30 minutes on their trip, according to an ITD news release. Scalers will be working on the slope to dislodge loose material, but their work isn’t expected to have much effect on traffic during Labor Day weekend.
Crews have been working on the area since a rockslide blocked the highway July 3. The continued threat of more falling rock prompted last week’s blasting, which resulted in the removal of 14,000 cubic yards of unstable material from the slope, according to the ITD.
A second blast is planned in the coming weeks to address stability concerns for the adjacent slope to the south.
“In just a few short months, we will have built something that will protect drivers below for decades,” Zarate said. “The inconvenience of delays in the coming days will help keep travelers safe and prevent long-term delays in the future.”
Progress updates about the project can be found at itd.idaho.gov/us95rigginsslide or on the ITD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.