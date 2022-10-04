The City of Pullman is making progress on repairing roads in town as fall gets into full swing.
Construction on delayed work from last week along with two new projects were set to begin Monday. City officials encourage motorists to use caution while driving in construction zones and to be aware of traffic control in the area.
The city contracted Motley-Motley Inc. to repair the intersection between Grand Avenue and Center Street last week after a Sept. 17 water main break, according to its website. The project was expected to finish Thursday, but crews encountered issues with the thickness of the asphalt, the city stated in a news release.
Construction was delayed because of the paving issues as well as some precipitation the area received Thursday and Friday, according to the release.
Contractors were set to resume paving the road and excavating loose soil and crushed up rock Monday, according to the city’s website. Crews were required to once again prepare the area for work because rain showers from last week damaged the subgrade, according to the release.
While paving is completed, traffic in the area will be reduced to a one-way flagging operation while crews repair the east lane, according to the release. Motorists are advised to drive with caution as roads are still rough, and to use alternative routes when possible during peak traffic times to avoid delays, stated in the release.
Stripes-A-Lot, a pavement maintenance company, began work Monday to fill cracks in roads throughout Pullman in order to extend the life of the roads, according to a city news release. Crews will be working through Wednesday in various areas throughout the city and drivers should be aware of moving traffic control and proceed cautiously.
Welch-Comer Engineers began surveying the downtown area Monday as a part of preliminary work for Project Downtown Pullman, according to a city news release. Minimal traffic interruptions are expected as crews will work between 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. through Friday. Flaggers will assist on-site as traffic control closes lanes, but streets will remain open, according to the release.