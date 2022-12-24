Roadside Attraction

Jerry Cunnington snapped this image of a bush just off a road between Juliaetta and Genesee on Dec. 17. "Every bush, blade of grass and the trees were covered with a layer of snow, ice and thick fog," wrote Cunnington.

Jerry Cunnington snapped this image of a bush just off a road between Juliaetta and Genesee on Dec. 17. “Every bush, blade of grass and the trees were covered with a layer of snow, ice and thick fog,” wrote Cunnington.

Tags

Recommended for you