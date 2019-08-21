Surface preservation work on multiple Hells Gate State Park roadways is scheduled to begin this week. Road work on the entire main road from the park entrance to the stop sign near the entrance of Cottonwood Loop is anticipated to last for approximately a month.
Roadway construction will not continue after 6 p.m. Fridays, nor will begin it before 6 a.m. Mondays. For Labor Day weekend, work won’t begin until 6 a.m. Sept. 3.
Construction-caused traffic delays will be limited to 20 minutes.
For construction updates, visit the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation website at this shortened link: bit.ly/2NlSrEi.