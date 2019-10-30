The Common Ministry at Washington State University will have the 39th Roger Williams Symposium in conjunction with the Foley Institute starting Saturday and continuing through Monday.
This year’s honored speaker will be the Rev. Robin R. Meyers, professor of social justice at Oklahoma City University. Meyers is the senior minister of Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ. He is also an author, syndicated columnist and National Public Radio commentator.
Meyers will make three presentations while in Pullman: “Spiritual Defiance: Building a Beloved Community of Resistance” 7-8 p.m. Saturday at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St.; “American Heretics: The Politics of the Gospel Film,” 2-4 p.m. Sunday at St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way; and “Climate Change as a Moral Imperative” at noon Monday in Room 308 Bryan Hall at WSU. The free events are open to the public.