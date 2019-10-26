Pullman developer Steve Mader has withdrawn an initial environmental checklist application for a rock quarry proposed for his property less than a mile from Kamiak Elementary School, city officials say. Mader planned to use materials from the proposed quarry to support his development projects in town.
Pullman Public Works said there were six conditions placed on the project’s environmental checklist application, including requirements for a zone change and conditional use permit as well as limits to noise that could emanate from the site. City officials said the withdrawal may be in response to these conditions or to resistance voiced by some in the community.
Officials said it is uncertain at this time whether Mader has scrapped plans for the quarry completely of if he will return with a new application in the future.