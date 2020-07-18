Rock removal expected to start Monday

Idaho Transportation Department officials expect to begin removing rocks Monday at the base of a massive slide that has blocked U.S. Highway 95, 6 miles south of Riggins, since July 3.
But officials still cannot say for certain when the highway will be reopened for traffic. The rock removal project is expected to take at least a week.
Jared Hopkins, operations engineer for the removal project, said the timeline for reopening the highway depends on survey results.
“If we observe movement (of rocks), that will limit our ability to have crews working underneath the slope and delay the eventual reopening of the temporary road,” Hopkins said.
The slide happened about 9 a.m. July 3 when huge boulders — some measuring 40 feet in diameter — crashed down from the cliff face and blocked the highway. No one was injured in the slide, but a few motorists who had just passed the area or were approaching it witnessed the event. One motorist posted a video of the slide on social media.
Transportation department crews were quickly on the scene and began removing some of the debris and building a temporary bypass around the base of the slide. The road was opened briefly July 8, but closed the next day when rocks continued to cascade down the slope. Since then, it’s been too risky to allow crews to work under the slide area.
Rock scalers and geotechnical engineers have been monitoring rock movement at the top of the cliff and working throughout the week to remove loose material. Megan Sausser, spokeswoman for the department, said it does not appear there has been any significant rock movement since late last week.
Removing debris and rebuilding the rock berm to shield the temporary road is expected to take all week. If all goes well, there’s a possibility the detour route could be open by next weekend, Sausser said.
Hopkins said the cleanup will involve drilling and blasting the huge boulders into small enough pieces to be removed. To ensure the long-term stability of the slope, the transportation department hired civil engineering company WHPacific to design a mitigation plan that will include controlled blasting. Those plans are scheduled to be advertised in a few weeks to allow for construction in late summer. The duration and costs of removal of the rock face are unknown.
When the controlled blasting happens, Sausser added, it’s likely the road would have to be temporarily closed to traffic again.
“Our first priority is to get the detour at the base of the slide open, but yes, we will have to close it again,” she said. “Until we have a contractor on board for that, we won’t know when and how long.”
Other contractors on the job include High Mountain Construction, Camas Sand and Gravel, Crea Construction, McCallum Rock Drilling Inc., and Triptych, for help drilling and blasting on the detour around the base of the slide. DEA and McMillen Jacobs Associates are helping with the survey.
For the time being, motorists are being diverted onto the Old Pollock Road, which runs parallel with the highway on the opposite side of the Little Salmon River. One-lane traffic on that route is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
In other transportation department news, the agency announced Friday plans to survey the community on a project to replace the Clearwater Memorial Bridge on U.S. Highway 12 in Lewiston.
The survey will be open online until Aug. 3 at itdprojects.org/us12memorialbridge. The department will also conduct in-person surveys of pedestrians and bicyclists on the bridge Sunday and Monday.
Construction will include building a new bridge deck over the existing piers. The new deck will have the same number of lanes but also provide wider sidewalks, shoulders and a painted median. Design plans will be completed in 2021, and construction is expected to begin in 2023.
Anyone wishing more information can visit the department’s website or contact Curtis Arnzen, project manager at curtis.arnzen@itd.idaho.gov or (208) 799-5090.
Kathy Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.