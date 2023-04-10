Rock thrower breaks water main

City of Pullman workers repair a water main Monday on Kamiaken Street after it broke Sunday evening along the South Fork of the Palouse River. Several businesses were closed without water.

 Zach Wilkinson

A man who threw rocks into a creek accidentally broke a downtown water main Sunday afternoon.

A large column of water was sent into the air after a water main ruptured in the creek near the Neill Public Library. The break caused a water outage for two local businesses and low water pressure to residences in the area. City crews worked to isolate the rupture, and water pressure was restored to homes. But some businesses were still without water Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Greg Umbright at the Pullman Police Department said around 2:30 p.m. Sunday a man in his 20s was throwing rocks off of the Kamiaken Street Bridge into the south fork of the Palouse River. One of the large rocks that was flung hit the main and caused the break. Umbright added the man was not aware there was a main in the water, and didn’t mean to cause the rupture.