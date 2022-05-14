Rognstad in for a long election night as write-in candidate

If Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad’s hopes for a successful write-in campaign come true, Tuesday could be a long night for Idaho election officials.
Rognstad is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor (see related story on Page 1A). Because he’s running as a write-in candidate, any votes for him will have to be hand-tallied.
“Whenever there’s a write-in vote, the (tabulation) machine spits it out,” said Nez Perce County Clerk Patty Weeks. “The ballot goes to a review board to see if it’s a legitimate write-in. The more write-in votes there are, the longer it takes.”
The tabulation machine recognizes when someone’s name has been written in, she said, but can’t determine if it’s for a legitimate candidate. “Mickey Mouse,” for example, didn’t file the proper candidate declaration forms, so votes for him don’t count.
A review panel of five people will evaluate each write-in vote, she said. Rognstad’s name doesn’t have to be spelled exactly right, but the board needs to agree that was the intent for the vote to count.
“If it’s too far off-base, it won’t count,” Weeks said. “As long as we can tell voter intent, it would be counted and then we enter that total manually.”
In a typical election, she said, write-in votes for legitimate candidates account for an “insignificant” fraction of all ballots.
For Rognstad to prevail in the Democratic primary, he needs 50% of the votes, plus one.
During the last five gubernatorial primaries in Idaho, Democrats cast an average of 38,000 ballots. That ranged from a low of 25,412 in 2014 to a high of 65,900 in 2018.
