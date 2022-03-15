BOISE — If Shelby Rognstad wants to be the Democratic nominee in this year’s gubernatorial election, he’ll have to do it as a write-in candidate — or secure a favorable court ruling.
Rognstad, a Lewiston native and current mayor of Sandpoint, filed his declaration of candidacy with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office early Friday afternoon.
However, because he was registered to vote as a Republican at the time, the office initially determined he wasn’t eligible to run for governor as a Democrat.
After consulting with legal counsel, the office reiterated its decision Monday, telling Rognstad’s campaign that he wouldn’t be included on the official candidate list.
In a letter to the campaign late Monday, Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock noted that, “because Mr. Rognstad has since (after the candidate filing deadline) changed his affiliation to Democratic, he is now eligible to file as a write-in candidate for governor in the Democratic primary.”
The write-in deadline is 5 p.m. March 25.
Ethan Schaffer, Rognstad’s campaign manager, could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday.
Earlier in the day, Schaffer expressed confidence that Rognstad had met the legal requirements for filing for office.
“We’re confident we’ll be on the official candidate list,” he said.
In a three-page letter to the Secretary of State’s Office on Sunday, Schaffer cited several reasons why Rognstad’s candidacy form should be accepted.
For example, he noted that Idaho code Section 34-704 — which the Secretary of State’s Office relied on in denying Rognstad’s candidacy — indicates that candidates for partisan office “shall declare their party affiliation in their declaration of candidacy (form) and shall be affiliated with a party at the time of the filing.”
“A party” doesn’t necessarily mean the same party that a candidate checks when they submit their candidacy form.
“Had the Legislature meant to require candidates’ party registration records to match their statements of party affiliation at the time their declarations of candidacy were filed, the Legislature easily could have said as much,” Schaffer wrote. “Tellingly, it did not.”
Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck disputed that interpretation. He pointed to another sentence in 34-704, which indicates candidates “shall be deemed affiliated with the political party if the candidate submits a party affiliation form along with the declaration of candidacy.”
“There are clearly two different pieces of paper, and there needs to be some kind of (affiliation) change,” Houck said. “If any party would work, why not just cite unaffiliated voters?”
In his letter, Schaffer goes on to suggest that keeping Rognstad off the official candidate list “threatens to violate (his) fundamental constitutional rights,” as well as the rights of Idaho voters and the Idaho Democratic Party.
The First Amendment right to freedom of association, for example, lets people “join together in furtherance of (their) common political beliefs.”
“On the other side of the ledger,” Schaffer continued, “the Secretary of State’s Office has not and could not identify any valid state interest in requiring a candidate’s party registration to match the candidate’s statement of party affiliation at the exact moment of the candidate’s declaration of candidacy is filed. Nor is that surprising, because nothing in Idaho law supports any such requirement.”
The letter concludes on a hopeful note, without threatening legal action. Nevertheless, the Secretary of State’s Office spent much of the day Monday consulting with attorneys before making a final determination to leave Rognstad off the final candidate list.
Rognstad issued a statement late Monday, blasting the office for its decision.
“Today a Republican secretary of state worked with a Republican attorney general to illegally prevent a Democratic candidate from running for governor,” he said. “When I filed my candidacy Friday, I declared as a Democrat on the filing form, which is exactly what state law requires. Unfortunately, it’s not enough for Idaho Republicans to win almost every election. Now they’re wanting to prevent elections from happening in the first place.”
Rognstad said he’s reviewing his options to decide how to proceed.
