Rolling through campus

A student is seen riding a self-balancing Onewheel board at an exposure of 1/20 of a second along University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon.
Subscriber email options
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Advertisement
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- His View: ‘They all hate us anyhow, so let’s drop the big one now’
- Moscow’s all-women council set to lead
- Catherine “Cathy” Ann Calcagno Williams
- Students learn dangers of distracted driving
- Moscow affirms support for new terminal
- Patricia “Pat” Scott
- David J. Nordquist
- Death
- Her View: I don’t need to win, but here’s what I believe
- UI seeks the highest research ranking
Your guide to the best businesses in the region