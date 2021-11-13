Rolling through campus

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsA student is seen riding a self-balancing Onewheel board Tuesday afternoon at an exposure of 1/20 of a second through the University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

A student is seen riding a self-balancing Onewheel board at an exposure of 1/20 of a second along University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you