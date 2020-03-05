The Rotary Club of Pullman seeks grant applications for community enhancement projects.
Charitable organizations, schools, city government or individuals can apply for as much as $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grand Project.
Applications are due March 27, and are available on the club’s website at pullmanrotary.org, then selecting “2020 Irving M Field Grand Project Application” from the right hand menu.
Past funded projects include furnishing a room at the Palouse Discovery Science Center, Special Olympic team uniforms for the YMCA, garden tools and a shed for the Pullman Council on Aging, windows for Gladish Community and Cultural Center, benches at Sunnyside Elementary, baseball dugouts, defibrillators for the fire department and food storage for the Community Action Center.