The Rotary Club of Pullman is seeking grant applications for community enhancement projects.
Charitable organizations, schools, city government or individuals can apply for as much as $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grand Project for Community Enhancement grant.
Applications are due April 2 and may be downloaded from the club’s website: www.pullmanrotary.org by selecting “Irv Field Grand Project Application 2021” from the right-hand menu.
Since 1979, the Rotary Club of Pullman through this grant has supported more than 40 community projects.