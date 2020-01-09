International students beginning classes this semester at Washington State University will arrive on campus with a surprise waiting for them.
That surprise will be a bed already made with new sheets, plus food, toiletries and other supplies, saving them a trip to the grocery store.
On Jan. 2, volunteers from the Pullman Rotary Club and members of the Washington State University Office of International Programs spent the day bringing these gifts to the dorms that will house international students.
“That’s a great way to welcome them after a potentially very long (trip) to Pullman,” said Alison Weigley, president of the Rotary Club.
She said about 15 Rotary Club members, along with their spouses and children, arrived at WSU at 8 a.m. and worked until 1 p.m.
Weigley said the WSU employees provided towels, blankets, fans, toiletries, snacks and water. The volunteers formed an assembly line to pack all of the goodies into bags, loaded the bags into vehicles and drove to the dorms.
They made the beds of each room that was not occupied and left the gifts there for the students to enjoy. Weigley said they put together about 50 bags of items and made about 20 beds.
“It was great,” she said. “It was such a wonderful project.”
Weigley said some of these students may have to travel 12 to 15 hours in a plane to get to Pullman. She said it is not hard to imagine the challenges these students must face in a new city, including language barriers and unfamiliarity with the local grocery stores that provide these supplies. She said they likely just want to relax and get some sleep.
Weigley said the Rotary Club does this for the students at the beginning of each semester, and it also organizes a barbecue for WSU’s international population in August.
