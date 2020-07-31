The City of Moscow will begin replacing the aging wooden playground equipment at Jim Lyle Rotary Park on Monday. Jim Lyle Rotary Park is located on the corner of the intersection of East F Street and Orchard Avenue.
The Moscow City Council approved the purchase of new playground equipment on March 16 after considering recommendations from the public voting process, the Rotary Club of Moscow, the Parks and Recreation Commission and Public Works/Finance Committee. The new playground will include accessible playground equipment for children ages 5-12.
The week of Aug. 10, a concrete pad and replacement of a portion of the existing sidewalk will be installed. Playground equipment and a rubber-tile-safety-surfacing system will be installed by the City of Moscow Parks crew following the concrete work.
For more information, contact David Schott, assistant parks and recreation director, at (208) 883-7098 or dschott@ci.moscow.id.us.