The Regional Theatre of the Palouse Performing Arts School has opened enrollment for its Winter Workshop.
Workshops will be held 4:15-5:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Jan. 13 to March 6, with a performance showcase March 7 at the theater, 118 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Enrollment on, or prior to, Small Business Saturday will save as much as 25 percent of enrollment for two or more individuals.
Workshop participants will learn to work as a cast singing, dancing and acting.
For more information or to enroll, call (509) 334-0750.