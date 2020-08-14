The Rotary Club of Pullman is partnering with the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope to host a rummage sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of University Collision, 2530 S. Grand Ave.
A selection of gently-used items, including houseware, furniture, toys and clothing will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the sale will go to the rotary club’s community service projects and to NW Hope’s cancer patient support program.
The sale has been approved by Whitman County Public Health and will follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing and the use of proper face coverings.
For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Pullman website at www.pullmanrotary.org.