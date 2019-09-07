Running past cancer

Moscow’s Tina Hilding was diagnosed with cancer and broke her pelvis in the past two years.
Today, she will participate in the Palouse Sprint Triathlon in Moscow.
The turnaround is undoubtedly impressive, but Hilding’s can-do attitude and passion for staying active make the feat less of a surprise.
Hilding started jogging while undergoing radiation treatment and one month after doctors removed a baked potato-sized tumor from her body. She also competed in the Palouse Sprint Triathlon last September — eight months after she finished radiation treatment and four and a half months after she sustained her broken pelvis.
Hilding said she hopes her story inspires others to push themselves physically.
“I’ve always loved to move and I just think it’s such a great gift to have that, and you should take advantage of that wonderful gift and do it,” Hilding said.
She started jogging as a hobby at 18. Her doctor told her to never run again after she broke her pelvis last year, but she said she still jogs sparingly.
Hilding has run seven marathons, including two Boston Marathons, and countless half-marathons. She has participated in the Palouse Sprint Triathlon, which is held the weekend after Labor Day each year, almost 10 times.
But in July 2017, Hilding said she became extremely sick. Over the next several months, she experienced a cough, fever, nausea, weakness and weight loss.
“The funny thing was, I didn’t have any interest in running,” Hilding said.
Doctors eventually diagnosed her with undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma in August 2017 after discovering a 3-inch by 5-inch tumor on her left psoas muscle.
According to the National Cancer Institute, UPS is a type of cancer that typically forms in soft tissue, often grows quickly and spreads to other parts of the body and usually occurs in older adults.
Hilding described it as a “rare and very nasty cancer.”
The psoas muscle is a massive muscle located in the lower lumbar region of the spine and extends through the pelvis to the femur. The muscle helps lift the upper leg toward the body.
Hilding said she went to Salt Lake City for a couple of months for radiation treatment before doctors removed the tumor in late November.
Hilding said doctors were unsure if she would be able to walk again after the surgery.
But in January 2018, she resumed radiation treatment to finish off the cancer and started jogging again.
“I can count on one hand the number of times she complained during all of her treatment,” said Von Walden, Hilding’s husband of 32 years.
With treatment done, she returned to Moscow that winter and said she built back her strength and endurance to the tune of about a 4-mile jog by April.
But Hilding, who said she could not quite lift her leg right when she ran that winter and spring, broke her pelvis that April. It was the second time she broke the bone in six years.
Hilding said she believes the injury was caused by the cancer treatment she received.
While she was able to stay somewhat active during her cancer treatment, Hilding said the broken bone forced her to rest for several months.
“I wasn’t really interested in sitting around, but sit around I did,” she said.
Hilding said she returns to the doctor every four months for cancer screenings.
While it has not returned, Hilding is still physically and emotionally impacted by the cancer. She said her left leg is still numb and weaker than her right and she fears pushing herself to the limit.
On the brighter side, Hilding said the hardships made her more grateful for the wonderful people in her life, like her husband and friends.
“I definitely miss running, but other than that, I’m lucky,” she said.
