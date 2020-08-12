Most rural school districts in Latah County say they are planning to return to in-person instruction for their fall semesters, most of which are slated to begin at the end of this month.
The Whitepine School District, which serves Bovill and Deary, as well as the Troy district and Kendrick-Juliaetta Joint School District have each posted similar reopening plans to their websites.
These plans outline strategies for three scenarios color-coded as green, yellow and red. Green indicates a district with no community spread where in-person classes can be conducted in relative safety. The yellow category indicates low to moderate community spread, at which point the district in question would move to a hybrid instructional model where cohorts of students would alternate between face-to-face and remote instruction. Districts in the red category are those experiencing significant community spread. They would move classes fully online.
As of Tuesday, all three districts say they plan to begin the 2020 school year in the green category. Troy Superintendent Brad Malm said the local school board approved his recommendation to do so in a meeting Monday.
“The spread is not real significant here in Troy, at least we’re not aware of that and then again, we’re definitely going to put in some mitigation strategies,” Malm said. “Typical things — physical distancing, hand hygiene, face coverings highly recommended and sanitation.”
While the Kendrick-Juliaetta and Troy plans say face coverings would be encouraged but not required, administrators in the Whitepine district say masks will be mandatory where social distancing is not feasible.
Whitepine Superintendent Bruce Bradberry said his district is prepared to reopen for face-to-face classes, but he’s also confident they are well positioned to transition to remote instruction smoothly if called to do so. He said they are much better prepared than they were when Idaho’s K-12 schools were abruptly forced to cease in-person classes last spring.
“The spring was the old ‘build the plane as you fly it,’ and we are fortunate that it wasn’t any worse than it was,” Bradberry said. “But now we’ve had just a little bit of time to try to think about how to do this better.”
Kendrick-Juliaetta, Whitepine and Troy districts all indicate they plan to carefully adhere to public health and safety guidelines including maintaining 6 feet of social distancing and enhanced sanitization procedures for school facilities.
While they are not following the same “green, yellow, red” system, leaders with the Genesee School District say they too plan to return to in-person instruction in the fall. However, according to Superintendent Wendy Moore, students and families can choose to attend classes online for the fall semester if they prefer. Moore warned the decision would be a semester-long commitment.
“Either they have the opportunity to come face-to-face or we are also working with the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance and offering online programs for K through 12 this year,” Moore said. “Right now, I have some elementary students that are signed up and I’m sure we’re going to have secondary (students) when we do registration next week — they do have the option of either being online students or face-to-face.”
Potlatch Superintendent Jeff Cirka said his district plans to begin the school year in a hybrid instructional model similar to a strategy being deployed in the Moscow School District. While the details are still being ironed out, Cirka said he has recommended their hybrid model follow an “AABB” instructional schedule.
The AABB schedule describes a system of two groups of students, labeled A and B, that would attend class in person on alternating days. A students will attend in-person classes Monday and Tuesday, and B students will be in school facilities Thursday and Friday. All students would spend the remaining days of the week receiving instruction through distance strategies. There would be no students in school facilities Wednesdays, which Cirka said could be a good time for teachers to touch base with parents and deliver more individualized remote instruction to those students that need it.
Cirka said Potlatch is just large enough that reducing its class sizes to 20 or fewer to allow for better adherence to health and safety guidelines is more difficult than it might be for some of its neighbors.
“Troy, Deary, Kendrick — they don’t have the same population of students that we have as far as numbers go … they’re almost built to have smaller classes as it is,” Cirka said. “We have 35 to 40 kids in a class … so to break it down smaller into 20, to 14 and to 16 makes it harder and the AA model allows us to split those kids and provide social distancing like we need to.”
Cirka said the district also opted to push its Aug. 24 first day of school to Sept. 8. He said more information will be available after the Potlatch School Board meets this evening.
Troy and Whitepine school districts are scheduled to begin school Aug. 26, and Genesee’s first day of school is Aug. 25.
Administrators with the Kendrick-Juliaetta Joint School District could not be reached for comment.
Scott Jackson can be reached by email to sjackson@dnews.com.