Rusty Gosz, a former Oklahoma State University extension agent, has been named director of University of Idaho Extension’s northern district.

Gosz replaces Jim Church, who worked as the interim director through December.

Gosz grew up in New Mexico and earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science production and a master’s degree in beef cattle breeding and genetics from OSU. After completing his master’s degree, he held jobs in the industry for several years — first with a large feed and animal health company and later managing the Farmers Cooperative Association’s five locations.

