Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Washington and northern Idaho are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations, according to an Albertsons Companies news release Tuesday.
People can go directly to the in-store pharmacy at their neighborhood Safeway or Albertsons and ask for the vaccine without an appointment.
The pharmacies are offering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. People are encouraged to ask their pharmacist which vaccine is available, as it will vary per store location.
Scheduled appointments at Safeway and Albertsons are also an option and people can go to www.mhealthcheckin.com to book an appointment. A second appointment will automatically be scheduled for the patient’s second dose of the vaccine.
All patients who receive their vaccine at a Safeway or Albertsons pharmacy will receive a coupon for 10 percent off their groceries at each appointment.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported four new cases Tuesday — all people in the 18-29 age range.
Latah County, which is still in the “moderate risk” category, has had 2,942 confirmed cases and 162 probable cases since the pandemic started. Ten of those have died, 2,935 of those people have recovered, and 159 cases remain open.
Whitman County Public Health did not update its COVID-19 statistics Tuesday. As of Monday, there have been 4,242 cases, 48 deaths and 106 hospitalizations in Whitman County since the pandemic started.