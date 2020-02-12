Verizon customers and others in north Idaho and eastern Washington, including some on the Palouse, experienced service outages Monday night as a result of a semi-truck hitting fiber optic cables Monday morning in the Spokane area.
All services have since been restored.
A Moscow Verizon store employee said Verizon customers could still text and call but could not utilize data from about 6:50-9:50 p.m. Monday.
Eric Flanery, a network engineer at First Step Internet in Moscow, said two customers in Orofino experienced brief Internet outages.
He noted the height of the truck that hit the fiber optic cables was fine and it was the cables that sagged below the minimum height requirement.
A KHQ story noted Verizon users in certain north Idaho and eastern Washington counties may not have been able to call 911 without WiFi during the outage. Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said there were no such problems in Latah County.