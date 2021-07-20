The 1,492-acre Sand Mountain Fire, located 2½ miles east of Laird Park near Harvard, is still zero percent contained and additional firefighting crews continue arriving to support the fire, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release Monday.
Crews are working to clear access roads and start mopping up at the fire. Sawyers on Monday were expected to fall hazard trees on the north and west sides of the fire that posed a risk to firefighters.
Efforts will continue to construct a containment line on the north side using existing roads, trails and natural features where possible. An existing bulldozer line will be improved to increase the fire break on the north side of the fire and east along Big Sand Creek. The south edge of the fire was expected to be scouted Monday for an opportunity to directly fight the fire by clearing roads and trails for safe access.
Firefighters will continue to directly engage the fire where they safely can.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced Monday that air quality in Latah County is in the moderate category because of wildfire activity. Moderate is “acceptable” but for some pollutants there might be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.