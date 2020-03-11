Bucking a statewide trend favoring former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders won Latah County handily, 2,736 votes to 1,880, in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, once more displaying the Vermont senator’s popularity among young voters.
Sanders also won Whitman County, 1,023 to 455. As of Tuesday night, he held a narrow lead over Biden across the state of Washington. Elections officials will hold another count today as mail-in ballots continue to pour in. The final results will be certified by the Washington secretary of state March 27.
Voters also approved a handful of local school district maintenance operations levies Tuesday in Genesee, Kendrick, Potlatch and Troy. The levies will come into effect July 1 of this year. Amounts can be found below.
Genesee Joint School District — $935,000
Kendrick Joint School District — $810,000
Potlatch School District — $1,750,000
Troy School District — $995,000