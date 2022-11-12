DEARY — As snow begins to fall in the region and the heavy jackets make a comeback on the hooks near the front door, Latah County residents soon will have Christmas on their minds.
That’s the hope of Linda Ross, a volunteer for the Adventist Community Services, which Tuesday will welcome the community to a Santa Bag Sale to benefit ACS-managed food banks in Deary and Troy.
The sale is at the warehouse for the Deary ACS Thrift Store in the alley between Line and Main streets in Deary. Customers can fill a large brown paper bag for $5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Ross said during the sale Christmas items will be discounted, with proceeds used to help pay the balance owed on the group’s truck used to pick up food for people in need from the food bank in Lewiston and to make other deliveries.
The ACS food pantries are currently feeding about 1,000 people in Deary, Troy and surrounding areas and only seem to be increasing, Ross said.
With the truck driving back and forth from Troy and Deary to feed as many people as it can, she hopes with a big turnout this week ACS will be able to not worry about the truck’s payments.
“The food pantry truck is constantly helping families, especially during this year with Thanksgiving and for the holidays,’’ Ross said. “I just thought it’d be a nice thing to do.”
Ross also said that with the overwhelming amount of things on hand, they “wanted to have a special sale.”
“We usually do this twice a month where you fill a bag for $4 with the same concept,” Ross said. “But this will be a one-time thing.”
From baby toys, warm sweaters, to women’s knee high boots, she says one of the only things excluded from the $5 Santa Bag Sale are Christmas trees. So while the trees, along with furniture, lamps and other miscellaneous items, will be excluded, they will be available at regular thrift store prices.
“We have wheelchairs, couches, chairs, you name it,” said Ross, laughing. “If we don’t have it, then you don’t need it.”
Learn more about Adventists Community Services by visiting the group’s Facebook page.