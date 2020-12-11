Santa will be bringing his Christmas cheer to Pullman next week as he makes his way through the city’s three main hills.
He will begin his journey at 6 p.m. Tuesday by visiting Pioneer Hill and the south end of Sunnyside Hill. He will pass through the north side of Sunnyside Hill at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He will visit Military Hill at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Pullman Lion’s Club announced Santa will not hand out candy canes or stop for photos because of COVID-19 restrictions, but the public is welcome to come out and wave to him as he passes through the neighborhoods.
Maps showing Santa’s route can be found at www.facebook.com/pullmanlionsclub.