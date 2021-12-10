Santa ready for his Pullman tour

Pullman residents should keep their eyes and ears open for Santa Claus next week as his sleigh is scheduled to make its annual tour through each of the city’s hills.
St. Nick and his helpers will have a stash of candy canes ready to give to people young and old as he spreads Christmas spirit Monday through Thursday.
With the exception of his 6 p.m. Monday trip through College Hill, Santa will start his visits at 5:30 p.m. each night.
On Tuesday, he will travel through Pioneer Hill and the south side of Sunnyside Hill.
On Wednesday, he will make his way through the north side of Sunnyside Hill. He will conclude his visit with a trip to Military Hill on Thursday.
All nights will finish between 8:15-8:30 p.m. Listen for Santa’s lead reindeer truck announcing his arrival.
Maps of his route can be found at the Pullman Chamber of Commerce’s website at bit.ly/3IDSFAT.
The Pullman Lions Club has invited Santa to Pullman for the past 70 years.
“For a lot of people, it really starts their holidays off,” Lions Club member Chris Chandler said about the tour.
Lions Club member Les Davies said the club views this tradition as one way of serving the community.
“For us, it’s really important to keep it going,” he said.
St. Nick even made his annual trip last year despite being unable to hand out candy canes because of COVID-19 concerns.
Lions Club member Mike Sodorff said seeing a child’s eyes light up when the sleigh goes by their house makes it all worth it.
It’s not just for children, either. Davies said they also see older residents come out of their house to wave at Santa and say thank you.
“They still look forward to that moment when he goes by,” he said.
Sodorff said sometimes vehicles will chase down the sleigh hoping to get a free candy cane.
Santa will be atop the same sleigh he has traveled on for the past seven decades. Lions Club members built that sleigh all those years ago and Sodorff handles its maintenance and upkeep.
Traveling through Pullman is not as simple as it used to be thanks to the addition of new homes and streets, but Santa will try to cover most of each hill.
The weather can create its own challenges, too, but the Lions Club members say Santa is up to the task no matter if it’s snowing or raining.
“It’s a Christmas tradition for Pullman,” Davies said.
