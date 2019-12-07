The Pullman Lions Club will once again send Santa’s Sleigh around the city of Pullman next week to spread cheer and hand out candy canes to all the good girls and boys.
Around 6 p.m. Monday, Santa’s sleigh will be on Washington State University campus in the College Hill area. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the sleigh will be on Pioneer Hill and south Sunnyside Hill. At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the sleigh will visit north Sunnyside Hill, and at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Santa will visit Military Hill.
Maps of Santa’s route are available on the Pullman Lions Club Facebook page and the Pullman Chamber website.