Several events are scheduled Saturday in honor and remembrance of Lauren McCluskey, a former Pullman resident who was murdered last October at the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City.
The Lauren McCluskey Race for Campus Safety is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at the Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 Old Moscow Road, Pullman. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Lauren McCluskey Foundation.
Following the race, the Humane Society will host a dedication for its new Lauren McCluskey Cat Wing. The new wing honors McCluskey who used to volunteer at the Human Society helping to socialize cats to make them more adoptable.
A benefit dinner for the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, which supports campus safety, amateur athletics and animal welfare, will take place in the evening. Utah State Senator and author of Utah’s campus safety law Jani Iwamoto will speak at the dinner.
Registration to participate in the race is available 3-7 p.m. today at Birch and Barley, 1360 Bishop Blvd., or starting at 7:45 a.m. Saturday at Mary’s Park, 1750 Johnson Ave., in Pullman.
Walk-up registration is cash or check only.