The Idaho State Board of Education on Wednesday voted not to increase in-state undergraduate tuition at public universities in the state for another year.
The motion allows university administrators to begin planning tuition and fee requests with the understanding that tuition will be held at current levels for the second year in a row.
While the vote was unanimous, many board members said they were “uneasy” with the move given the state Legislature has yet to pass a higher education budget and some conservative lawmakers are calling for further cuts to higher ed spending.
Adding to concerns, it was noted early in the meeting that federal COVID-19 relief dollars directed toward higher education institutions will fall far short of making universities fiscally whole in the wake of the pandemic. Financial officers with the board said stimulus funds will not even fully cover revenue loss caused by the pandemic, let alone additional expenses like COVID-19 testing programs and personal protective equipment.
“I think we really are betting that the Legislature is going to do the right thing here,” said Board member Kurt Liebich, adding that Idaho’s higher education institutions are essential to the state’s economy. “I remain concerned that if we don’t have the support of the Legislature and we make this freeze … if significant cuts are made in the higher ed budget, it’s going to be people and programs and offerings to students.”
However even with this uncertainty, representatives of several universities spoke up in favor of the move. Lewis-Clark State College President Cynthia Pemberton said the freeze would be particularly difficult for LCSC to absorb and would likely affect the school’s ability to fully implement employee pay raises. However, she said LCSC is as committed to access and affordability as its peers and will be on board with whatever decision carries the day.
“If tuition is flat, next year, then we will be Warriors and we will persevere, and we will continue to remain committed to our students and to our education mission,” Pemberton said.
Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee said freezing tuition for a year is “going to hurt,” especially if the Legislature makes deeper cuts to appropriations. However, he’s still prepared to support the motion because, “It’s the right thing to do.” Leaders with the University of Idaho and Boise State University signaled they were on board with the freeze as well.
“I can confidently say I want to do another freeze to see if we can do better to address affordability for Idaho students,” Satterlee said. “As a native Idahoan who owes my career and my livelihood to what higher education did for me, I want us to be accessible and affordable to Idaho’s students.”
