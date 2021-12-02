Scan day

Vivian Lautenslager, left, attends Rosalia Library’s Scan Day along with Hannah Shepherd of Whitman Heritage Digital Collections. Vivian brought in family photos and shared a lot of great stories that had been handed down to her. Whitman County Library’s next Scan Day is at the Colfax Library from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 9 by appointment only. Call (509) 397-4366 to make an appointment. This photo was submitted by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, the marketing and adult services librarian at Whitman County Library.

Vivian Lautenslager, left, at Rosalia Library’s Scan Day along with Hannah Shepherd of Whitman Heritage Digital Collections. Vivian brought in family photos and shared a lot of great stories that had been handed down to her. Whitman County Library’s next Scan Day is at the Colfax Library from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 9 by appointment only. Call (509) 397-4366 to make an appointment. The photo was submitted by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, the marketing and adult services librarian at Whitman County Library.

Recommended for you