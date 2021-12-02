Vivian Lautenslager, left, at Rosalia Library’s Scan Day along with Hannah Shepherd of Whitman Heritage Digital Collections. Vivian brought in family photos and shared a lot of great stories that had been handed down to her. Whitman County Library’s next Scan Day is at the Colfax Library from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 9 by appointment only. Call (509) 397-4366 to make an appointment. The photo was submitted by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, the marketing and adult services librarian at Whitman County Library.
