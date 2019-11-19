The Washington State University Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art will hold the event “Borders and Boundaries” 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Compton Union Building in Pullman.
The event will include a screening of Teatro Línea de Sombra’s performance “Amarillo,” with an introduction by On the Boards.tv Executive Director Betsey Brock.
Brock and museum Executive Director Robin Held will conduct a post-screening conversation about the film and about art as a launch pad for civic discourse.
The exhibit and screening is free.