Two southeastern Washington lawmakers don’t expect any major changes in committee assignments during the 2023 legislative session, which begins Jan. 9.

“Gearing up for the session, I expect the announcement will come that I’ll be the ranking Republican on the (Senate) Capital Budget Committee,” said Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville. “I’ll probably continue on the Labor and Commerce Committee ... and I’m probably looking at adding a third committee again if it’s something that interests me.”

Schoesler, who is beginning his 30th year of legislative service, offered his take on the coming session during an hourlong meeting at Washington State University’s Foley Institute on Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you