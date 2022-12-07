Two southeastern Washington lawmakers don’t expect any major changes in committee assignments during the 2023 legislative session, which begins Jan. 9.
“Gearing up for the session, I expect the announcement will come that I’ll be the ranking Republican on the (Senate) Capital Budget Committee,” said Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville. “I’ll probably continue on the Labor and Commerce Committee ... and I’m probably looking at adding a third committee again if it’s something that interests me.”
Schoesler, who is beginning his 30th year of legislative service, offered his take on the coming session during an hourlong meeting at Washington State University’s Foley Institute on Tuesday.
He was joined by Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy. Both lawmakers represent the 9th Legislative District.
Dye expects to stay on the House Appropriations Committee and to remain the ranking Republican on the House Environment and Energy Committee. She also serves on the House Capital Budget Committee.
About 20 people were in the audience Tuesday.
During the question-and-answer session, a couple of students questioned Schoesler about his campaign contributions, implying that the money his campaign receives from private sector real estate and energy firms somehow influences his position on affordable housing and climate change issues.
For example, Schoesler opposed recent bills to phase out the sale of new internal combustion vehicles in Washington by 2030, and to reach zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
When asked if that was because of the contributions he’s received from energy firms, he vigorously disputed the notion.
“No, that’s not true,” Schoesler said. “I care about my constituents and our primary industry. Our constituents drive longer distances for health care, shopping and higher education. We’re an ag-based economy in the 9th District. We bear a disproportionate burden (of the climate change bills), and I don’t think we even weighed the entire cost of this, if you look at everything that goes into an EV (electric vehicle). I looked out for our No. 1 industry and the taxpayer.”
He predicted that the bills, which were pushed through by Gov. Jay Inslee and the Legislature’s Democratic majority, will lead to “the largest fuel tax increase in history.”
While much of the Legislature is focused simply on reducing reliance on fossil fuels, Dye is an advocate for a “more holistic” approach to climate change.
For example, she hopes to tap some of the funding from the state’s new carbon cap-and-trade program to invest in forest health initiatives and other landscape-scale efforts that could actually help the agriculture and natural resources industries, rather than simply costing them more money.
“If we really focus on resiliency, we can improve our ability to sequester (carbon) and build a better carbon sink,” Dye said. “It’s drawing back and looking at a broader perspective, but we haven’t had the opportunities for that conversation because we’ve been so focused on petroleum emissions.”