The latest budget proposal from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee may have “something for everyone,” but it’s also too much of a lot of things, according to Sen. Mark Schoesler.

Schoesler, R-Ritzville, and his 9th Legislative District colleague, Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, offered their take on Inslee’s 2023-25 spending plan during a Lewis Clark Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday.

Inslee is recommending just more than $70 billion in expenditures, an increase of $7.5 billion or 12% compared to the 2021-23 biennium. That includes $1.3 billion in salary and benefit increases for state employees, another $1.87 billion for various climate change initiatives and the first $1.35 billion of a proposed $4 billion investment in affordable housing and programs to combat homelessness.

Recommended for you