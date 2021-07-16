Washington State Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, said he is relieved Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration announced a drought emergency declaration for eastern Washington, but that the governor should have declared an emergency several weeks ago for eastern Washington.
“While the governor’s drought declaration is welcome and expected news, it is long overdue for our part of the state,” Schoesler said in a Wednesday afternoon new release. Schoesler, a wheat farmer whose 9th Legislative District includes Whitman County. “Farmers throughout eastern Washington have known since early this spring that we are facing a serious drought problem in our region, and the very hot and dry summer so far has just made it worse.”
According to the state Department of Ecology, which issued the drought emergency declaration, a drought emergency means water supply is projected to be below 75 percent of average. A formal drought declaration authorizes DOE to take certain measures for the purpose of providing emergency drought relief.
“While I’m glad Jay Inslee is finally taking action on this drought, he should have acted much sooner,” Schoesler said.