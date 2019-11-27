Washington Senate Republican leader Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, is joining the state’s Senate Labor and Commerce Committee.
The committee considers issues relating to employment standards, unemployment insurance and collective bargaining. It also addresses commerce issues related to tobacco, cannabis and alcohol.
According to a news release, Schoesler said he wants to focus on shrinking and simplifying Washington’s regulatory system.
He also serves on the Senate Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Rules Committee.
The 2020 legislative session begins Jan. 13.