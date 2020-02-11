Voters across Whitman County will cast special election ballots today on a number of school measures, including a trio of measures in Pullman that, despite combined dollar amounts of more than $20 million, would not represent an increase in local taxes if passed.
Voters in Colfax, Colton, Palouse and Garfield also will be voting on school measures today. Levies need to be approved by receiving one vote greater than the 50-percent threshold, while bonds require a 60-percent majority vote.
The largest of the Pullman ballot measures, a $15 million bond, would fund expansions at Lincoln Middle School. If approved by voters, the expansion project will include eight new classrooms as well as two fully equipped science rooms.
The proposed tax rate of the bond is $2.78 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. The bond would be scheduled to be paid off over the course of 20 years, and would affect local taxes starting in January 2021 — just as another bond worth $15.4 million is set to retire.
The district is also running two levies, which total $5.5 million a year. A four-year replacement enrichment levy is expected to generate $5.3 million a year at an estimated tax rate of $2.25 per $1,000 in assessed value. There’s also a four-year replacement technology levy that would bring in $200,000 annually at an estimated tax rate of 8 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
If all three measures are approved, taxpayers with a $200,000 home would pay about $1,022 a year.
The Colfax School District is running a two-year replacement levy expected to generate $900,000 annually. The estimated tax rate will be $1.97 per $1,000 in assessed valuation in 2021, or about $394 a year for a home with a $200,000 valuation. The tax rate is expected to drop to $1.91 in 2022. The levy helps pay for staff, extracurricular activities, curriculum like music and art, as well as professional development.
The Palouse School District is also running two measures. The two-year replacement levy would bring in $420,574 in 2021 and $441,603 in 2022, at an estimated tax rate of $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. The two-year replacement capital levy for instructional technology and facility improvements would generate $300,000 a year, at an estimated tax rate of $1.96 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. If approved, the measures would add as much as $892 a year for a home with a $200,000 valuation.
The Colton School District is running a one-year replacement levy of $398,947, at an estimated tax rate of $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed value. For a home with a $200,000 valuation, that would be about $500 a year. The levy is about 9 percent of the district’s overall budget. It helps pay for food services, career-technical education programs, extracurricular activities, a portion of the preschool program and some other administrative costs.
The Garfield School District has two measures on the ballot. A two-year replacement levy would generate $176,040 a year, with an estimated tax rate of $2 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. A two-year replacement capital levy for instructional technology and facility improvements would generate $100,000 each year, at an estimated rate of $1.14 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. If approved, both measures would add as much as $628 a year for a home with a $200,000 valuation.
