Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Pullman School District’s bond rating last week to Aa3 from A1, which, according to the investor service, affects about $74.2 million in rated debt.
“This rating upgrade shows that Pullman School District is a good steward of the public’s money,” said Bob Maxwell, district superintendent, in a Friday news release.
The investor service notes the presence of Washington State University within the district as “stabilizing” for the local economy, and expects the district to maintain a healthy financial position going forward.
The bond rating upgrade comes just months before the scheduled February bond election. The election is for a $15 million, 20-year bond for the renovation and expansion of Lincoln Middle School and an upgraded HVAC system at three elementary schools within Pullman School District.
For additional information about the district’s finances, visit pullmanschools.org/budget.