As schools in Whitman and Latah counties prepare to close in attempts to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, questions remain as to what type of instruction will continue through the closures and how some school employees will be compensated.
As of Monday, district officials on the Palouse said they are still seeking guidance from state agencies to answer many of these questions, though logistics on instruction and nutrition programs began to come into sharper focus.
Officials from both the Moscow and Pullman school districts said faculty and staff will continue to be paid through the breaks. Moscow is expected to be closed for three weeks. Pullman, as with all Washington State schools, will be closed for six weeks.
“Right now, all employees, all staff on our payroll will be paid this entire six weeks based on their normal working schedule,” said Shannon Focht, communications coordinator for Pullman public schools.
Moscow Superintendent Greg Bailey said district employees on the Idaho side of the border will also continue to be compensated at normal rates, though some may find themselves performing jobs they don’t normally do.
Both districts are committed to feeding students through the closures. Focht said Pullman students could continue to access breakfast and lunch meals for free regardless of whether they are on a free and reduced lunch plan.
Bailey said the Moscow district was recently approved for a waiver to offer a program similar to its summer lunch program.
“With the summer lunch program, anyone under the age of 18 can have a free lunch,” Bailey said. “We have to make it so that kids don’t stick around, so it’s pretty much a bag-and-go scenario.”
Focht said students in Pullman would also be encouraged to pick up their lunches and eat elsewhere to reduce the risk of spreading infection.
“We are not allowing students to eat in our cafeteria,” Focht said. “They can pick up meals and go and then we would of course, disinfect those areas as needed. We will be sure to practice appropriate physical distancing with that as well.”
Focht said the Pullman district will offer enrichment opportunities for students who wish to engage additional learning while on break but it will not take the place of instructional days. She said it is still uncertain if students will have to attend school in the summer to make up for lost time.
Bailey said Moscow plans to offer distance learning in a variety of ways including online and through packets parents can pick up from the school. He said he expects the mechanics of these opportunities to be worked out Monday and Tuesday of next week, with the hope of implementation by Wednesday. Moscow students are on spring break this week.
