Moscow High graduate receives scholarship
Moscow High School graduate Samuel Grant received a $1,000 grant from the Idaho Association of Counties. Samuel Grant is the son of Latah County Director of Parks and Recreation Andrew Grant.
The Idaho Association of Counties provides scholarships to children of county elected officials and employees. Funds are raised through donations from officials and employees as well as auctions. This is the 19th year scholarships have been awarded and there were 52 applicants. The association awarded eight scholarships.