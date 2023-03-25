School news

Colfax student serves as page in Olympia
Colfax High School freshman Paul David Buri, 15, served as a page for Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, during the week of March 13-17 in Olympia. Buri is the son of David and Becky Buri of Colfax.
Buri was one of 14 students in the program during the 10th week of the legislative session. Students were responsible for transporting documents, mail and messages between offices. Pages also learned learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process and drafted their own bills for a mock legislative session.