Maria Oluwabusayo Jaiyeola of Pullman has been named to the dean’s list for spring term 2021 at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, Ga.
Officials at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., have released their president’s and dean’s lists for winter term 2021. Students from this region named to the list include: President’s list (3.7 GPA or higher): Chasity Barber of Troy; and James Glover and Daniel Stevens, both of Moscow.
Officials at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City have released their dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Students from the region named to the list are Owen Bunzel of Moscow, and Holden Ellsworth and Payton Utzman of Pullman.
Katherine Bloom from Pullman was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list (3.6 GPA or higher) at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo.
Honor roll
The following students were named to the honor roll at Lewis-Clark State College for the spring 2021 semester:
Presidents List (3.75 GPA or higher)
Genesee: Kyle D. Blankenbiller, McKenzie J. Bowey, Sidney R. Fountain, Jamie M. Hovey-Smith, Travis B. Schwenne, Molly E. Young
Juliaetta: Brayden M. Graves, Cody W. Poxleitner, Jeffrey A. Wing
Kendrick: Cassidy C. Lustig
Moscow: Rachell J. Amick, Grace A. Black, Camren J. Eventyr, Bradley T. Gilbert, Sydni N. Lewis, Jessica L. Roe, Tianna Thompson, Deborah Y. Wilson
Princeton: Phylicia C. Miller
Troy: Riley N. Hagenbaugh, Edwin S. Roth, Anna M. Steffens
Colfax: Bryan J. Rubin, Brianna Wright, Kierstyn L. York
Pullman: Emily A. Harris, Victoria M. Peyron, Amy R. Wright
Dean’s List (GPA of 3.25 to 3.749)
Deary: Dylan R. Anderson, Judy K. Goodson
Genesee: Mikacia R. Bartosz, Danielle A. Davis, Lisa M. Davis, Coy D. Stout, Megan A. Williams
Kendrick: Conley J. Ovnicek
Moscow: Jessica L. Arnett, Andrew L. Crossler, Zachary J. Cunningham, Wendy L. Eslick, Alyssa N. Hamburg, Andrea Hernandez Nunez, Aubrey R. Jacobs, Stocker A. Lloyd, Callie B. Lynch, Emily R. Mangini, Grace J. Mikolajczyk, Nolan R. Miller, Tobias C. Preston, Alex Riendeau, Alyssa L. Salerno, Mariah A. Suquet-Lyle, Terrie J. Taylor, Mathew Wallace
Potlatch: Kyndal J. Cessnun
Princeton: Jonissa B. Adams
Troy: Joshua S. Lay, David J. Phillis, Kyle W. Webber
Colfax: Gabriel E. Geier, Gavin R. Hammer
Pullman: William L. Luna