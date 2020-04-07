School closures in Idaho and Washington were extended Monday through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, although districts in the Gem State will have the ability to reopen sooner.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that K-12 public and private schools in the state will remain closed for the rest of the semester to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously extended its soft closure of schools through the rest of the school year, but districts can reopen before then if they meet to-be-determined criteria that will be approved by the state board next week.
Local and state social distancing orders would first need to be lifted and the move would need approval from area public health officials.
Board President Debbie Critchfield said the action provides districts a pathway to make their own decisions as COVID-19 numbers vary from county to county.
“This has been a heavy burden for our board, frankly, and we don’t know what the right or wrong thing is,” said Critchfield after the vote. “Five years from now, we’re going to know either we were geniuses or we didn’t do the right thing.”
The Lewiston School Board will meet Monday to conform with the state board’s directive.
Schools in both Washington and Idaho are expected to provide remote learning opportunities and essential services, like meals, during the closures.
“I know that it’ll be difficult to find a new normal at home,” said Inslee in a tweet. “But we must put the health and safety of our community first. And the past three weeks have shown that we are up to the challenge.”
In Washington, districts have been asked to plan for a potential expansion of the closure into summer and fall. Districts in the state will also be able to provide some in-person and on-site services if social distancing requirements are followed. That would include meetings with seniors on final projects and tutoring services.
The Idaho State Board of Education also approved a motion Monday that asks Gov. Brad Little to use his executive powers to waive the minimum amount of instructional hours required, the civics exam and the Idaho reading assessment. Another approved motion waived the 60 hours of instruction time needed for a semester credit.
During next week’s meeting, the state board plans to provide guidance to school districts on how students should be graded and will discuss the achievement gap, which may grow because of the closure.
Board member Linda Clark said each school district or charter school in Idaho will approach the remainder of the semester in its own way.
“I have a lot of concern about what this means in real terms,” Clark said.
