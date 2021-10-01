The Pullman School District recently debuted its new transportation facility, the Whitman County Transportation Cooperative, at its location on Northwest Albion Road.
Built on 5 acres of land, the building will serve the bus maintenance and repair needs of multiple school districts in Whitman County, including Colfax, Palouse and Garfield.
The previous bus facility was built in 1954, according to Joe Thornton, executive director of support services at the Pullman School District.
“I want to thank the entire Pullman community for their continued support of projects like this, which are critical and vital for our mission of teaching students,” Thornton said. “This facility is going to provide a great location for the four districts who are part of this co-op.”
Total costs for the project amounted to about $10 million, with $5.4 million covered by a grant from the Washington State Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
While the first official day of operation at the new building is Oct. 11, staff will begin transitioning to the building next week.
Susan Weed, president of the Pullman School Board, spoke at a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday.
“They say learning in schools is important,” Weed said. “But what’s also very important to making sure we have a good education for all of our children are spaces like the bus garage, which help them get to school.”
Bus driver Terry Parker says the covered parking at the new facility will keep school buses protected from the elements. He’s been driving for the school district for seven years.
At the previous location, many vehicles remain unsheltered. According to Parker, cleaning snow off the ten-foot yellow buses in the wintertime can be a chore.
“It’s a very nice upgrade,” he said. “We’ll be more spaced out than we are at the old building.”
The extra room at the new location enables them to schedule the buses more effectively. In addition to a car port and a charging garage which can cumulatively house 20 buses, the other side of the building has a mechanical room where several buses can be serviced at once.
There’s also a car wash, a fueling station out back and an administrative area to ensure operations run smoothly. Soon, three electric school buses will also be making the routes.
“It’ll get kind of steamy in here,” Parker said, pointing at the waterproofed walls near the car wash. “It blows off all the undercarriage stuff like snow and ice. It’s going to be really nice.”
