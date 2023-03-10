PULLMAN — Cougar athletics has returned to be overseen by the office of the president for the foreseeable future.
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz will now be overseeing athletics indefinitely. In a move announced in a WSU Insider post, Schulz has taken oversight of Cougar athletics from WSU Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton. Chilton oversaw athletics the past two years since she was appointed as inaugural chancellor.
This isn’t the first time athletics has been overseen by the president, said Phil Weiler, vice president of marketing and communications at WSU. Athletics had always been overseen by the president, until recently when Schulz created the chancellor position.
Athletics made its first transition of oversight of the chancellor, Weiler said, because most athletics teams are physically located on the Pullman campus. And the switch would give the chancellor, alongside the president, the opportunity to be heavily involved in both national athletics and the Pac-12 Conference.
Oversight of Cougar athletics shifted back to Schulz recently for two reasons: his vast experience in intercollegiate athletics and his becoming chairman of the Pac-12 Executive Committee.
Schulz has long been recognized as a national leader in intercollegiate athletics, said Weiler. He was president at Kansas State University from 2009-16.
Since becoming president at WSU, Schulz has served as the WSU representative on the Pac-12 board of directors and as the conference representative to the College Football Playoffs board of managers.
“Being in intercollegiate athletics across the country, and given Schulz’s experience, I think everybody agreed it’s a good thing for him to continue to be involved,” Weiler said. “Having someone who has a lot of experience in the field of intercollegiate athletics is a good thing for inner intercollegiate athletics, much less WSU.”
Schulz is scheduled to start a two-year term as the Pac-12 board of directors chairman beginning this summer, said Weiler. For this role, Schulz is required to have some form of involvement in intercollegiate athletics. And, Weiler added, the university would want to make sure Schulz continues to have a voice in the direction intercollegiate athletics is going in.
Weiler said this transition won’t have much impact on the university or intercollegiate athletics at WSU. He added it’s more internal reorganization. The only thing this will change is who athletics reports to. Rather than having Athletic Director Pat Chun reporting to Chilton, he will now report to Schulz.
Although Chilton is no longer overseeing Cougar athletics, Wieler said she will still play a role in supporting and being involved with intercollegiate sports.