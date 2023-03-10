PULLMAN — Cougar athletics has returned to be overseen by the office of the president for the foreseeable future.

Washington State University President Kirk Schulz will now be overseeing athletics indefinitely. In a move announced in a WSU Insider post, Schulz has taken oversight of Cougar athletics from WSU Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton. Chilton oversaw athletics the past two years since she was appointed as inaugural chancellor.

This isn’t the first time athletics has been overseen by the president, said Phil Weiler, vice president of marketing and communications at WSU. Athletics had always been overseen by the president, until recently when Schulz created the chancellor position.