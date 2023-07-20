Ralph Crawford, the Lewiston-area sculptor whose most famous model, Arnold Schwarzenegger, commissioned a 9-foot bronze statue of himself in 2011, died Saturday at the age of 89.

Schwarzenegger tweeted this on his Twitter page after learning of Crawford’s death:

“Ralph Crawford was a great artist and a fantastic friend and I will miss him,” the former California governor/bodybuilder/movie star wrote. “He will live on through his sculptures all over the world and through his loving family and friends. I am tremendously proud that Ralph’s statues of me stand in front of my childhood home and in Columbus, Ohio, and we will continue to give the best bodybuilder in the world trophy that Ralph sculpted at the Arnold Classic every year. My thoughts are with his family.”

