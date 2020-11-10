Mary Schweitzer, of Pullman, has donated $100,000 toward the restoration efforts at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center.
This is the largest donation provided to the Fix the Bricks campaign, which aims to raise money to improve the exterior of the Northern Pacific depot on 330 N. Grand Ave.
To date, an additional $18,000 has been raised from more than 50 donors.
The initial step toward converting the historic 1916 depot into a new Heritage Center, scheduled to begin next summer, will include a complete restoration of the building’s exterior. All donations will act as a match against $257,000 in state funds coming in the form of a Heritage Capital Grant.
The expected total cost for the exterior work is $400,000.
According to the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, Schweitzer has been a dedicated supporter of the depot since its inception in 2018, acting as an honorary co-chairwoman for fundraising efforts and donating to support the children’s exploratory center, a part of future Heritage Center planning.